'If You Can't Say Something Nice...': Actress Kubbra Sait Calls Out Trolls Amid Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy, Asks Them To 'Not Be A Judge'

Kubbra Sait Calls Out Trolls Amid Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy |

Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait has spoken out amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage, questioning how public curiosity about celebrities’ personal lives has evolved into scrutiny and judgement.

Kubbra Sait Comments on Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy

In a video shared on social media, Kubbra asked, “Tell me, when did you stop being a fan and when did you start becoming a private investigator?” Reflecting on her own admiration for Govinda, she said she grew up watching the actor, adding that the 1990s were “owned by this guy.”

Kubbra then questioned the speculation surrounding Govinda’s Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, who has been described online as his alleged girlfriend. “But today in 2026, if there’s a girl, if she’s near him, if she’s breathing air around him, then she’s a mystery woman,” she said, questioning how people arrived at the conclusion that Komal was Govinda’s girlfriend.

The actress clarified that while she does not know Govinda personally, she has met Sunita and had a positive impression of her. Calling Sunita a “wonderful chick,” Kubbra described her as “funny, outspoken, outrageous and incredible.” She further questioned why Sunita is repeatedly expected to respond to rumours about her husband’s alleged affairs.

“When did the gossip stop being gossip and start becoming judgement?” Kubbra asked, acknowledging that celebrities’ lives naturally attract public attention but questioning why their personal lives are turned into what she described as a “public spittoon."

Kubbra also connected the conversation to the broader issue of how women are treated, stressing that respecting women should not be limited to discussions around crimes against them. She urged people to respect women in their everyday lives instead of expecting them to repeatedly come forward and justify themselves.

Calling out trolls and social media users posting “nasty comments” and “clickbaity” videos, Kubbra concluded with the message, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all.”

Alongside the video, Kubbra shared a caption aimed at those commenting on the Sunita-Govinda controversy: “Don’t be a judge… real people have a heart and a brain and also fingers… use them collectively to be a better person each day.”