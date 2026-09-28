'Woh Jiske Saath Bhi Hai, Khush Hai...': Sunita Ahuja REACTS To Govinda-Komal Rani Swarnkar's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit Amid Affair Rumours

Sunita Ahuja On Govinda Amid Komal Rani Swarnkar Affair Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s personal life has once again grabbed attention amid reports and rumours surrounding the actor's alleged relationship with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Recently, Govinda and Komal visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings. The visit drew attention as Sunita had also visited the popular Ganesh pandal just hours before her husband.

Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda, Komal Rani Visit Lalbaugcha Raja Together

Amid the ongoing speculation, Sunita has now reacted to Govinda's visit and the rumours surrounding his alleged relationship.

Speaking to Sarish Media, Sunita said she did not want to comment on Govinda or his co-star. "Govinda ke baare mein, na uske co-star ke baare mein kuch nahi bolna hai. I am seeing he is happy; God bless him. Jaisi usko zindagi jeena hai, woh jeeye," she said.

Check out the video:

'Govinda Jiske Saath Bhi Hai, Khush Hai'

She further added, “Kyunki mujhe yeh sab par focus nahi karna hai. I just pray to God ki woh jahan bhi hai, jiske saath bhi hai, khush hai aur khush rahe.”

Sunita also made it clear that her primary focus is her work and that she does not want to get involved in controversies repeatedly. “Mera main focus is mera kaam. I don't want to fall into controversies again and again,” she said.

She concluded by urging people to focus on their own happiness and not waste time on such matters.