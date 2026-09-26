Komal Rani Swarnkar SLAMS Sunita Ahuja Amid Affair Rumours With Govinda: 'Jo Aurat Apne Pati Ko Jaan Se Marne Ki Koshish Kar Rahi...'

Komal Rani Swarnkar Reacts To Sunita Ahuja's Remarks Against Her Amid Govinda Affair Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Govinda’s alleged girlfriend, actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, has reacted to several remarks made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, about her. In a statement shared online, Komal hit back at what she appeared to describe as allegations surrounding her equation with Govinda.

Komal Rani Reacts To Sunita Ahuja's Remarks Against Her Amid Govinda Affair Rumours

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 26, Komal hit back at Sunita's remarks. She said, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti."

Komal, who has been called a "homebreaker,"further responded, stating, “Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.”

'Don't Think Any Devoted Wife Could Treat Her Husband So Terribly'

She questioned the nature of the criticism directed at her and suggested that people should not believe claims without knowing the complete circumstances.

“I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly,” she said, while also questioning the motivations behind publicly discussing private matters.

Urges Sunita Ahuja To Not Use Her Name

Komal further urged Sunita not to use her name for what she described as an agenda, concluded saying that God should protect every "decent" man from "cunning women"

As of now, Sunita Ahuja is yet to publicly react to Komal Rani’s latest remarks.

Rumours of an alleged affair between Govinda and his Roopa co-star Komal surfaced earlier this year after the two were spotted travelling together at a Mumbai airport.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987, and the couple has two children, son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.