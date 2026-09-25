'Mera Ghar Toot Raha Hai': Sunita Ahuja Seeks Support From Gen-Z And Women Amid Govinda-Komal Rani Affair Rumours

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Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has once again become a talking point amid ongoing rumours surrounding the actor's alleged relationship with actress Komal Rani, with whom he is working on the film Roopa. Amid the speculation, Sunita has made several comments about her marriage and has now made an emotional appeal to women, the media and Gen-Z for support.

Sunita Ahuja Makes Emotional Appeal Amid Govinda's Alleged Affair

During her recent visit to the historic Dakshineswar Kali Temple near Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunita opened up about the difficulties she claims to be facing in her personal life. Seeking divine intervention, she invoked Goddess Kali and said she had visited the temple to pray for the removal of the troubles in her life.

"Mere bhi jeevan mein kuch rakshas hain, aur main Mata ke dwara unhe yeh kehne aayi hoon ki Mata unka bhi naash karein," she said.

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'Mera Ghar Toot Raha Hai For No Reason'

Sunita also appealed to the media not to support what she described as publicity surrounding the situation. She urged people to imagine how they would react if someone from their own family had to go through a similar experience.

“Please mujhe support karein. Jitne bhi Gen-Z bacche hain, auratein hain, mujhe support kijiye,” she said, adding, “Jo mere saath ho raha hai, woh achha nahi ho raha hai. Mera ghar toot raha hai for no reason.”

She further expressed her desire for women to stand by her during what she described as a difficult phase. Sunita said she had come to seek blessings from Mata Rani and prayed for the trouble in her life to come to an end.

The claims surrounding Govinda and Komal Rani remain part of media reports and speculation, and neither has publicly confirmed the alleged affair.

Rumours of an alleged affair between Govinda and his Roopa co-star Komal surfaced earlier this year after the two were spotted travelling together at a Mumbai airport.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987, and the couple has two children, son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.