'Stop Idolising Men That Leave Their Devoted Wives...': Kashmera Shah's Cryptic Dig Goes Viral After Govinda-Komal Rani's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit

Kashmera Shah Takes Dig At Govinda, Komal Rani | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kashmera Shah has taken a sharp yet cryptic dig following Govinda's recent appearance at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with actress Komal Rani, amid ongoing reports surrounding his marital equation with wife Sunita Ahuja. Kashmera is married to actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is Govinda’s maternal nephew, making Govinda her uncle-in-law.

Kashmera Shah Takes Dig At Govinda, Komal Rani

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, September 23, Kashmera shared a photo of herself sipping coffee while standing on a balcony. Although she did not directly name Govinda or Komal Rani in her post, her remarks came shortly after the duo’s public appearance and drew attention online. She also urged people to stop "glorifying homebreakers."

Kashmera wrote, "I can’t believe that people are glamorizing and posting about ‘a mystery woman’. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolizing men that leave their devoted wives for younger ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness."

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Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's Separate Lalbaugcha Raja Visit

Govinda and Komal Rani's Lalbaugcha Raja visit raised further eyebrows as Sunita had also visited the pandal by herself just hours before the actor. The star wife was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and interacting with people during her visit.

Rumours About Govinda And Komal Rani

Rumours about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar’s alleged relationship have been doing the rounds for some time, particularly following their joint public appearances. Speculation intensified earlier this year when the two were photographed together at Mumbai airport.

Sunita Ahuja Claims Govinda-Komal Rani Were Planning To Get Married

The topic resurfaced in August when Sunita discussed Govinda and Komal during a phone call with Rakhi Sawant. During the conversation, Sunita reportedly claimed that Govinda and Komal were planning to get married.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, however, dismissed the claim and maintained that there was no possibility of a second marriage, as the actor remains married to Sunita.

Sunita Ahuja Withdrew Divorce Case

Meanwhile, reports about Sunita and Govinda’s marital dispute also took another turn after Sunita withdrew a divorce case she had allegedly filed against the actor. The development was confirmed by Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, after Sunita was spotted at a Mumbai family court with their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.