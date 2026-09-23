Sunita Ahuja Says 'Dhokebaaz Hote Hai Insaan' After Govinda Gets Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar At Lalbaugcha Raja - Watch Video

Sunita Ahuja Says Love Animals As Humans Are 'Dhokebaaz' | Instagram

On Tuesday, Sunita Ahuja visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. She visited in the morning, and later at night, Govinda was also spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja, along with his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar. On Wednesday, Sunita was clicked at the Mumbai airport, and while interacting with the paparazzi, the star wife stated that everyone should love animals as humans are cheaters.

When a paparazzo asked Sunita about her pet dog Winter always coming to drop her at the airport, she said, "Insaano ko jitna bhi pyaar do faida nahi hai, dhoka hie dete hai. Inko (pets) pyaar karo hamesha chipke rehte hai. Winter mujhe hamesha chhodhne aata hai. Insaano se achche toh janwar hote hai (No matter how much love you give humans, it's of no use; they betray you. Love them (pets), they always cling to you. Winter always comes to drop me. Animals are better than humans)."

She further said, "Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are cheaters)."

Sunita Ahuja-Govinda Divorce Case

A few weeks ago, Sunita and her son Yashvardhan Ahuja were clicked outside the Family Court in Mumbai, and later Govinda's manager had confirmed that she was there to withdraw the divorce case that she had filed against the actor. However, Sunita has not yet openly spoken about it.

Separate Ganpati Celebration

Meanwhile, during Ganpati Chaturthi this year, Govinda and Sunita were seen celebrating the festival at their home separately. Sunita had revealed that the actor was in America and would come for darshan at night. However, when Govinda came, Sunita wasn't there. He was only accompanied by his two kids, Yashvardhan and Tina.

Read Also Sunita Ahuja Absent As Govinda Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Kids Tina And Yashvardhan In Mumbai...

Sunita Ahuja's Allegations

Sunita, in one of her interviews, had claimed that Govinda is allegedly having an affair with a girl named Komal. Later, while talking to the paparazzi, the star wife had also referred to her husband as a 'sugar daddy'.