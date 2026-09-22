Video: Govinda Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar Hours After Sunita Ahuja's Darshan

Govinda Seeks Bappa’s Blessings With Komal Rani Hours After Wife Sunita’s Visit |

Actor Govinda visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Tuesday (September 22) to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The actor, however, grabbed attention for arriving with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, who has been linked to him amid ongoing reports surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja.

Govinda’s visit came just hours after Sunita was spotted at the same pandal, where she also offered prayers to Bappa. The timing of their separate visits has now caught attention amid the ongoing speculation about the couple’s relationship.

For his darshan, Govinda opted for a traditional white kurta-pyjama, while Komal was dressed in a red saree. After offering prayers, the two were seen waving to photographers and media personnel at the pandal.

Govinda and Sunita amid marital controversy

Govinda and Sunita have been at the centre of reports about an alleged marital dispute in recent months. Sunita has also made allegations about Govinda’s alleged relationship with Komal.

The latest public appearance comes days after Govinda returned to Mumbai from the US to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. While he participated in the festivities with his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, Sunita was not seen at the celebrations.

Speaking to ANI at the time, Govinda spoke about his family’s tradition of bringing home Ganpati. He said the tradition had been passed down by his mother and that he had followed it for years. He also mentioned that his son Yashvardhan was now carrying the tradition forward.

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Notably, Govinda did not mention Sunita while speaking about the family’s Ganpati celebrations.

Amid the reports surrounding their marriage, Govinda and Sunita have also reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Govinda issues legal notice over reports

The controversy surrounding the actor’s personal life has also extended to reports and social media content. Govinda has reportedly sent a legal notice over what he described as false reports and AI-generated content concerning his personal life. He has warned of legal action and reportedly sought damages of Rs 100 crore.

Last month, Sunita and her son Yashvardhan were photographed outside a family court. Govinda’s manager later said that Sunita had visited the court to withdraw the divorce case.

Sunita has previously spoken about Govinda’s alleged relationship with Komal. A few weeks ago, after Govinda was spotted with Komal at an airport, Sunita reacted to the pictures while speaking to paparazzi.

She commented on Komal’s styling and also referred to Govinda as a ‘sugar daddy’. Govinda later responded by asking Sunita not to make such comments publicly.