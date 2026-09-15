Sunita Ahuja Absent As Govinda Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Kids Tina And Yashvardhan In Mumbai After Returning From US - VIDEO

Govinda Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Kids, Sunita Ahuja Missing | Photo Via X

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been at the centre of reports surrounding an alleged marital dispute, including claims about Govinda's alleged extramarital affair with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Amid the ongoing buzz, Govinda, who was in the US, returned to Mumbai late at night to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. However, his wife Sunita skipped the celebrations and was not seen with them.

Interestingly, on Monday, Sunita celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. She also told the paparazzi that Govinda was absent from the celebrations at the time as he was not in India.

Sunita Ahuja Absent As Govinda Celebrates Ganpati With Tina, Yashvardhan

However, despite Govinda's return to Mumbai, Sunita was notably absent from the latest Ganpati celebrations, while their children were present. The actor went directly to his family to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Govinda participated in the festivities alongside Tina and Yashvardhan and offered prayers during the Ganpati darshan.

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