Neelam Kothari REACTS To Govinda's Old Love Confession, Him Asking Sunita Ahuja To 'Become More Like Her': 'Didn't Know He Was Married'

Neelam Kothari Recalls Govinda's Old Love Confession | Photo Via Instagram

Neelam Kothari and Govinda were among the most popular on-screen romantic pairs in Bollywood during the late 1980s. The duo starred together in several films, and their chemistry eventually sparked rumours of a relationship off-screen. Years later, Neelam has opened up about Govinda’s past feelings for her and recalled why a relationship was never an option for her.

Neelam Kothari On Govinda's Love Confession

During a recent interview with Times Now, Neelam addressed Govinda’s old confession and said she was too young at the time to fully understand the situation. "I was too young. I didn’t know that he was married. I learnt about it later,” Neelam said.

Read Also Govinda & Sunita Ahuja Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Amid Trouble In Their Marriage

She further explained that her strict parents also meant that being in a relationship was never really an option for her.

Samir Soni Reacts To Govinda's Confession

Neelam’s husband, actor Samir Soni, also reacted to the discussion surrounding Govinda’s old feelings for her. Samir said he never felt the need to hold on to something that happened, or may have happened, decades ago.

“Something that may or may not have happened 20 years ago, I didn’t know about it. So how can I hold on to it? He still claims he was madly in love with you,” Samir said.

Neelam also recalled being pampered on film sets, saying her co-stars often treated her like a child. Samir added that Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt were particularly “protective” of her.

Govinda Was Once In Love With Neelam

In a 1990 interview with Stardust, Govinda had previously spoken openly about falling in love with Neelam while he was engaged to Sunita Ahuja. In an old confession, the actor revealed that he had even asked Sunita to “become like Neelam” and described himself as “merciless” at the time.

Govinda also admitted that he had called off his engagement with Sunita at one point. He said that he “would probably have married Neelam” if Sunita had not returned and convinced him to reconcile.