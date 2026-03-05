'Aise Lagta Tha Jaise Doll Hai...': Govinda Reveals If He Was In Love With Neelam Kothari

Govinda / Neelam Kothari |

Actors Govinda and Neelam Kothari starred together in many hit films in the 80s, like Ilzaam, Love 86, Hatya, Sindoor, Khudgarz, Do Qaidi, and others. When two actors work together in so many films, speculations start that they are dating. So, even Govinda and Neelam were rumoured to be in a relationship at that time. Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor opened up about the rumours of having an affair with Neelam.

He said, “Dekhiye hum sab jitne youngsters, jo gaon type ka hote hain, unn sabhi ke liye goriyan bahut achi lagti hai. Yeh jo opposite attraction hai na, yeh hua karta hai. She was different and such a good girl. Aise lagta tha jaise doll hai (Look, all of us youngsters, who are of the village type, are attracted to blondes. This opposite attraction, it happens. She was different and such a good girl. She looked like a doll)."

The actor revealed that he was initially a fan of Neelam and never thought that he would work with her. When she became his heroine, he couldn't believe it.

Govinda further said, "Uss time pe, abhi yeh jaise affairs hote hain, vaise toh hote nahi the. Hum bawaal machate the. Ho gaya, lag raha hai, chal raha hai. Pehle vala romance hota tha, voh dekhne maatr ka tha. Kitna acha kaam kar paye na hum log. Har film dekhiye, gaane superhit, filmein hit. (At that time, affairs didn't happen like nowadays. We used to create a ruckus. It happened, it seems, it is going on. Earlier, the romance was just a sight to behold. We were able to do such a good work. Watch every film, the songs were superhit, the films were hits)."

Well, Neelam and Govinda's jodi was loved by the audience. A few years ago, the two also came on a reality show together and showcased their amazing chemistry on stage. The video of them dancing together had gone viral.

Govinda's Alleged Affair

Meanwhile, Govinda has been making it to the headlines because of his alleged relationship with a struggling actress. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, in many interviews, has claimed that a young girl is using the actor as a sugar daddy.