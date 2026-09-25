'Pata Nahi Logon Ko Kya Kasht Hai': Govinda REACTS To Backlash Over Visiting Lalbaugcha Raja With Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani

Govinda Reacts To Lalbaugcha Raja Visit Backlash With Komal Rani | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Govinda recently faced backlash over his visit to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his alleged girlfriend, Komal Rani, amid reports of a marital feud with his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Govinda and Komal’s visit drew further attention as Sunita had also visited the pandal by herself just hours before the actor.

Govinda Reacts To Lalbaugcha Raja Visit Backlash With Komal Rani

Defending his visit with Komal, Govinda told ANI, "Log toh aise react kar rahe hai…Main Roopa film ke liye prarthana kar raha tha. Main isse pehle Karisma (Kapoor) ke saath gaya tha, voh good luck raha tha mera, films hit hue thi. Raveena ke saath bhi gaya tha, film hit hue thi. Iss time main Rani ke saath gaya hu. Praarthana ki hai."

'Pata Nahi Logon Ko Kya Kasht Hai?'

Furthermore, addressing the constant speculation surrounding his film Roopa with Komal, Govinda said, "Pata nahi kya logon ko kasht hai?” adding that if his film was getting started, he did not understand why there was so much discussion around it.

"If we are getting famous, why do you have a problem?" he asked.

Govinda Says 'Strategic' Plan Behind Rumours About His Personal Life

Amid reports of tensions with his wife, Sunita, Govinda said the rumours were part of a “strategically planned movement” to distance him from his family and tarnish his image.

He also defended his professional relationship with Komal, adding that his personal life was “not a subject for anyone,” saying, “Even if there is an affair, I am working and maintaining a professional relationship.”

Sunita Ahuja Claims Govinda-Komal Rani Were Planning To Get Married

The topic resurfaced in August when Sunita discussed Govinda and Komal during a phone call with Rakhi Sawant. During the conversation, Sunita reportedly claimed that Govinda and Komal were planning to get married.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, however, dismissed the claim and maintained that there was no possibility of a second marriage, as the actor remains married to Sunita.