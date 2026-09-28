‘Polygamy Is Being Promoted’: Sunita Ahuja Shares Divya Khossla’s Strong Note Against Govinda, Calls Actor ‘Spineless’ Amid Marriage Controversy |

Actress Divya Khossla took to social media to call out Govinda over what she described as the public display of his alleged affair. She also expressed support for his wife, Sunita Ahuja, highlighting the sacrifices she believes Sunita made for their family. In a surprising turn of events, Sunita reshared Divya’s note on her own social media account, in which the actress called out Govinda for allegedly trying to label his wife a “murderer” and described the alleged act as something only a “spineless man” could do.

Sunita Ahuja Re-Shares Divya Khossla Post Slamming Govinda

Sharing her thoughts, Divya wrote, “After watching this spectacle unfold every now & then, I just couldn't keep it to myself, so I'm putting my thoughts down...” She went on to discuss the position of women in Indian society, recalling a time when women were often treated as being subservient to men. Divya contrasted that with the present, pointing out that women today are educated, independent and increasingly choosing to live life on their own terms.

Turning her attention to Govinda and Sunita’s marriage, Divya recalled how the actor had been a favourite among audiences, including her own mother. She then highlighted Sunita’s role in raising their children and supporting Govinda during his career. Divya wrote, “She (Sunita) brought up your kids. She never built a career of her own. What more can a woman do?”

Divya further argued that Govinda’s success should not be viewed as his achievement alone, crediting Sunita for standing by him and contributing to the family. Speaking about the situation surrounding Sunita, she wrote, “Now a woman stands before us, before the entire society, pleading and begging for help, and we all stay quiet.”

The actress said she would not have commented on the couple’s personal life had their alleged issues not become public. Referring to reports and public appearances involving Govinda and his alleged girlfriend Komal Rani Swarkar, Divya wrote, “It's atrocious for me to watch, especially when polygamy is being promoted and covered up in so many ways.”

Divya also strongly criticised what she described as an attempt to portray Sunita as a “murderer”. Calling the alleged move unacceptable, she wrote, “Plotting to call your wife a murderer is last resort any spineless man could stoop to.”

Addressing trolls who have commented on Sunita’s education, Divya said that being “convent-educated” was not a measure of a woman’s understanding or worth. She questioned the sacrifices Sunita had made during her marriage, writing, “What was the point of sacrificing so many years, her entire life, for this man, if even at this age she has to struggle for her basic needs as a wife?” Divya concluded her note by addressing Govinda directly and reminding him of his stature in the film industry. She wrote, “You are a legend, sir, but your respect is in your own hands. You are setting an extremely bad example for future generations.”