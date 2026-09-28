Bollywood Actor Govinda Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain, Seeks Blessings For His Family

Bollywood Actor Govinda Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Govinda visited the world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday and offered prayers to Lord Mahakal. The actor sought blessings for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of his children and family. During his visit, Govinda offered prayers at the feet of Baba Mahakal and participated in religious rituals at the temple. He also chanted Vedic mantras while worshipping the deity.

After completing the darshan, Govinda said he performed Dandavat Pranam (full prostration) at the feet of Baba Mahakal and prayed for the welfare of everyone.

Prays for happiness and prosperity

Speaking after the prayers, Govinda said he sought Baba Mahakal's blessings for people to be freed from suffering, difficulties and obstacles in their lives.

He prayed that Lord Mahakal would remove sorrow, poverty, suffering and illness and shower his divine grace upon everyone.

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Govinda appeared immersed in devotion during the visit and raised chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Mahakal" after offering prayers.

The actor's presence at the temple attracted attention among devotees. As news of his visit spread, several fans also reached the temple hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star.

Fans gather at Mahakal temple

Govinda was facilitated for darshan in accordance with the established protocols and arrangements of the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Several devotees and fans were seen around the temple premises during the actor's visit. Despite the attention surrounding his presence, the visit was conducted according to the regular temple arrangements.

The Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country and attracts a large number of devotees as well as prominent personalities from across India.

Govinda concluded his visit after seeking the blessings of Baba Mahakal for his family and the welfare and prosperity of people.