'Khud Hi Tickets Khareed Diye': Did Divya Khossla Call Out Alia Bhatt Over Alpha & Claim 'Empty Theatres'? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post

Post Linking Divya Khossla To Alpha Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Divya Khossla's social media post has gone viral, allegedly targeting Alia Bhatt yet again and her recently released theatrical film Alpha. In the post, Divya claimed that she visited a PVR theatre at Citi Mall, Mumbai, to watch the film but found it completely empty. The post also included a pointed remark suggesting that tickets may have been 'self-bought.'

Did Divya Khossla's Take Dig At Alia Bhatt Again?

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The alleged Instagram story read, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Alpha show. Theatre was totally empty... all theaters going empty everywhere #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Alpha hai.. khud hi tickets, karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience."

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The Truth Behind Viral Post

However, the truth is that Divya did not take a dig at Alia or Alpha. In fact, the post being circulated online is the same one from 2024, when she had lashed out at Bhatt and the makers of the film Jigra in October 2024. At that time, she publicly accused the Jigra team of plagiarising the storyline of her film Savi and also alleged that they manipulated box office figures by faking ticket sales.

It is, in fact, an edited AI-generated post that is now being wrongly shared as a recent statement. Additionally, Divya's current Instagram profile picture is different from the one shown in the viral Instagram story circulating online, further indicating that the content is not authentic.

The incident highlights how easily old controversies can be repackaged and reshared as fresh claims in the digital space, often blurring the line between real-time updates and manipulated content.

As of now, Divya Khossla has not reacted to the viral AI-generated post circulating online. The content continues to be widely shared and discussed across social media platforms, sparking confusion among users regarding its authenticity.