Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait, Kusha Kapila Support Ankush Bahuguna After He Calls Out Facing 'Homophobia On London Streets' For Wearing Pink

Fashion and lifestyle creator Ankush Bahuguna recently shared a disturbing experience from London on social media. Known for challenging gender stereotypes through makeup, fashion, and self-expression, Ankush revealed that he faced homophobic remarks while walking on the streets wearing a bright pink outfit.

On May 17, the influencer posted a video on Instagram titled “Homophobia on the streets of London,” where he documented the uncomfortable incident. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “What weak, insecure men sound like.”

The video showed groups of men shouting comments and mocking him over his appearance. One of the remarks heard in the clip was, “Welcome to the parade,” suggesting that his outfit became a reason for ridicule.

Reacting to the incident, Ankush said, "It’s 2026 for f***’s sake and this is what happens on the street if you just wear pink," before adding, "You think this is London, it would be more progressive, more open-minded... clearly not."

The content creator also pointed out how differently women and men reacted to his look. According to him, several women appreciated and complimented his outfit, while many men, including younger boys, made offensive comments.

Ankush admitted that the situation left him shaken and uncomfortable. Since he was alone in a foreign country and surrounded by several hecklers, he decided not to confront them despite thinking of responses later.

Ending the video on a powerful note, he said, "If a guy just minding his own business... is making you feel uncomfortable, it's not his masculinity that's weak."

Celebs support Ankush

Soon after the post went viral, several celebrities and followers extended their support to Ankush in the comments section. Many users also expressed disappointment that such incidents could happen in a city often considered progressive and open-minded.

Actor and influencer Kusha Kapila reacted to the video and suggested that such behaviour may come from insecurity and suppression. She wrote, "Most men who feel the need to do this have probably never given themselves the freedom to wear beautiful clothes."

She further added, "There’s plenty of eve-teasing in London too. The place really isn’t all that."

Actress Swara Bhasker also showed support for Ankush and commented, "Wow! I'm so sorry, Ankush! More power and fabulousness to you."

Actress Kubbra Sait wrote on her Instagram story, "I’m sorry you had to go through this. Your eyes… I could sense the fear and lack of safety. Thank you for sharing. London men get a f***g grip and let hoomans be. Also @ankushbahuguna LOVE THE FIT!"

Several followers praised Ankush for continuing to express himself fearlessly despite the experience. One user commented, "I feel your pain viscerally... You are not alone and never change anything."