'Humari Movie Cancel Karwa Di': Woman Claims Team India's Movie Plan Disrupted Her 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' Show In Ranchi Ahead Of IND vs WI 2nd T20 | Video

Woman Claims Team India's Movie Plan Disrupted Her 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' Show | mrsurajsurya/X

A video of a woman sharing an unexpected experience involving Team India in Ranchi has caught attention on social media ahead of the second T20I between India and the West Indies. The woman claimed that her movie show was cancelled due to the Indian cricket team's arrival to watch Drishyam: The Conclusion.

The woman shared her experience in a video, with the text, “Indian cricket team ne humari movie cancel karwa di” (The Indian cricket team got our movie cancelled), appearing on the screen. However, unlike what the caption might suggest, she did not appear angry or disappointed about the situation. Instead, she seemed delighted by the unexpected turn of events.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Woman Claims Team India's Movie Plan Disrupted Her 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' Show

In the video, the woman mentioned that she had booked a show of the upcoming film, but it was reportedly cancelled following the Indian cricket team's arrival. She added that she eventually booked tickets for a different show, finding a way to enjoy her movie outing despite the change in plans.

What made the incident particularly interesting was her reaction to the situation. Rather than expressing frustration over the cancellation, the woman appeared excited about the prospect of seeing the Indian cricketers. Her video offered a glimpse into the excitement surrounding Team India's presence in Ranchi ahead of their upcoming international fixture.

The clip has brought together two popular talking points, Indian cricket and cinema, with the team's reported plans to watch Drishyam: The Conclusion becoming an unexpected part of the build-up to the second T20I against the West Indies. The woman's cheerful reaction made the experience memorable, despite the unclear circumstances surrounding the alleged cancellation.