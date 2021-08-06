FPJ Legal: 'No help' by CBI, probe agencies to threat complaints by judges, says Chief Justice of India

What was first believed to be a hit-and-run turned out to be far more sinister as CCTV footage that emerged online showed the auto going straight for the judge along a deserted stretch of road and hitting him intentionally. The incident took place around 5.30 am and there were no witnesses.

Judge Anand had been handling many cases of mafia killings in Dhanbad and had rejected bail requests from two gangsters. The murder case of Ranjay Singh, a close aide of MLA Sanjeev Singh, was also in his court.

Amid outrage over the killing, the Supreme Court took up the case on its own. The CBI is also investigating the crime.

Among the aspects being investigated are allegations that the police delayed filing the FIR (First Information Report).

Taking up the case "suo motu" last Friday, the Supreme Court had expressed worry over reports of attacks on judicial officers.

"This Dhanbad case has wider ramifications. We are getting reports that judicial officers are being attacked around the country. We intend to examine this and may seek report from all states," Chief Justice Ramana had said.