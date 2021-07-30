FPJ Legal: Supreme Court seeks report on mowing down of HC judge in Dhanbad in a week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday took suo motu cognizance of the "sad demise" of a judge who was allegedly mowed down in Dhanbad and sought a status report within a week from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and the DGP on the investigation into the incident.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the Jharkhand High Court would keep monitoring the probe. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday said he has spoken to the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court to take up the case of the alleged murder of Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand on Wednesday when he was out on morning walk.

The apex court said it has been taking suo motu cognizance of attacks on judicial officers and legal fraternity across country.

The bench, which also comprised Justice Surya Kant, issued notice to all the states and specifically sought the presence of Jharkhand Advocate General when it hears the case next week.