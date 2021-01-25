FPJ Explains: What is the difference between Republic Day, Independence Day and Constitution Day?

With just a day to go for Republic Day, India is all set to display its military might during the annual parade. However, the Republic Day parade of this year will be starkly different from previous years as it will be held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

January 26 - the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. However, even after over seven decades, many fail to understand the difference between Republic Day, Independence Day and Constitution Day in India.

There have been several occasions when people have unknowingly replaced one term with the other. In 2019, the Delhi Police had allegedly referred to the country's Independence Day on August 15 as Republic Day in its advisory, resulting in a petition being filed against it in the Delhi High Court.

Here we bring some basic differences between these three days:

Dates

Republic Day: January 26

Independence Day: August 15

Constitution Day: November 26

Significance and difference between Republic Day, the Independence Day and the Constitution Day

While Independence Day marks the nation's independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, Republic Day - which is celebrated on January 26 every year - marks the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

Whereas, Constitution Day is celebrated in India on 26 November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India which came into effect on 26 January 1950. The Modi government decided in 2015 to observe this day annually as the Constitution Day.