FPJ Explains: What is the difference between Republic Day, Independence Day and Constitution Day?

With just a day to go for Republic Day, India is all set to display its military might during the annual parade. However, the Republic Day parade of this year will be starkly different from previous years as it will be held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
January 26 - the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. However, even after over seven decades, many fail to understand the difference between Republic Day, Independence Day and Constitution Day in India.
There have been several occasions when people have unknowingly replaced one term with the other. In 2019, the Delhi Police had allegedly referred to the country's Independence Day on August 15 as Republic Day in its advisory, resulting in a petition being filed against it in the Delhi High Court.
Here we bring some basic differences between these three days:
Dates
Republic Day: January 26
Independence Day: August 15
Constitution Day: November 26
Significance and difference between Republic Day, the Independence Day and the Constitution Day
While Independence Day marks the nation's independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, Republic Day - which is celebrated on January 26 every year - marks the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.
Whereas, Constitution Day is celebrated in India on 26 November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India which came into effect on 26 January 1950. The Modi government decided in 2015 to observe this day annually as the Constitution Day.
Celebrations
Independence Day
Typically on this day, India witnesses a huge celebration of independence with tricolour flag hoisting, parades, and cultural functions across the country.
The flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day takes place at the Red Fort in New Delhi followed by the PM's address to the nation.
Republic Day
On Republic Day, the President, who is the first citizen of the country attends the event and unfurls the flag. It is celebrated at Rajpath in the national capital followed by parades, a tableau of the states, artillery display, etc.
Constitution day
Constitution Day is not a public holiday. On this day, the preamble of the constitution is read in all schools by all students. In addition, quiz and essay competitions are organised on the subject of the constitution of India.
