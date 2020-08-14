Why do we hoist the flag on Independence Day but 'unfurl' it on Republic Day?

On 15th August 1947, India became a free country and now India is all set to celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow. Typically on this day, India witnesses a huge celebration of independence with tricolour flag hoisting, parades, and cultural functions across the country.
However, this year the Independence Day celebrations across the country including functions at the Red Fort will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19.
Every year on Independence Day, people celebrate the spirit of patriotism by participating in rallies, organising events and decorating schools, offices and public places in tricolours. Many celebrate the day by sharing heartfelt messages, wishes, videos, and songs on social media.
However, it is imperative to note the difference between hoisting the flag on Independence day and unfurling it on Republic Day. Let's look at how different the two are.
Well, on Independence Day, the national flag is tied at the bottom and then pulled up. The Prime Minister hoists the tricolor. The day is to mark the historic event of Independence of the country from the British Rule. However, on Republic Day, the flag is tied up on the top and is unfurled without pulling it up. This depicts that the country is already independent.
The other difference is that the Prime Minister hoists the flag on Independence Day as the head of the Central government. This is because at the time of Independence, the Constitution of India did not come into force and the President who is the constitutional head did not take office.But on Republic Day, the President who is the first citizen of the country attends the event and unfurls the flag.
Another difference is the location of both the events. The flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day takes place at the Red Fort in New Delhi followed by the PM's address to the nation. Republic Day, on the other hand, is celebrated at Rajpath in the national capital followed by parades, tableau of the states, artillery display, etc and President's address to the nation.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)