Why do we hoist the flag on Independence Day but 'unfurl' it on Republic Day?

Every year on Independence Day, people celebrate the spirit of patriotism by participating in rallies, organising events and decorating schools, offices and public places in tricolours. Many celebrate the day by sharing heartfelt messages, wishes, videos, and songs on social media.

However, it is imperative to note the difference between hoisting the flag on Independence day and unfurling it on Republic Day. Let's look at how different the two are.

Well, on Independence Day, the national flag is tied at the bottom and then pulled up. The Prime Minister hoists the tricolor. The day is to mark the historic event of Independence of the country from the British Rule. However, on Republic Day, the flag is tied up on the top and is unfurled without pulling it up. This depicts that the country is already independent.