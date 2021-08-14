Independence Day 2021: History, significance and all you need to know

On August 15, 2021, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. Every year, Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Home Ministry issued instructions to the States and Union Territories for following necessary preventive measures while organising the Independence Day celebrations. As we commemorate the occasion, lets have a look at the history and significance of this date.

History:

The British East India Company first arrived in India in 1619 and set up trading posts in the port of Surat, Gujarat. The East India Company by 1757 took control of the nation after their victory at the Battle of Plassey. Following the triumphs, it started expanding its power to other parts of the country through wars and annexations.

The British had ruled over India for almost two centuries. And their rule grew oppressive and cruel and sowed the seeds of rebellion in the minds of Indians. During this time, great leaders emerged to fight for freedom. Freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh and many more lead the common people to win Independence. Jawaharlal Nehru declared India’s Independence on August 15, 1947, and was swore in as the 1st Indian Prime Minister. The British House of Commons passed the Indian Independence Bill on July 4, 1947 passed within a fortnight. This provided for the end of British rule in India on August 15, 1947.

Significance:

August 15 is a remembrance and dedication to all those people who gave their lives souls to free India.

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on August 15 in 1947 unfurled the tricolour from the Red Fort in Delhi for the first time. To this day, every year on Independence Day, the national flag is hoisted at the Red Fort by the incumbent Prime Minister. After flag hoisting, the Prime Minister addresses the nation.

