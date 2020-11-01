FPJ Explains: J&K govt to annul all action taken under Roshni Act - what does this mean?

Was it successful?

However, while the targeted aim was to realise around Rs 25,000 crore from the transfer of land into private ownership, this did not happen. Many of the beneficiaries were politically affiliated, and from the powerful and influential members of local society. A CAG report also estimated that only Rs 76 crore had been realised from the project.

The beneficiary list includes politicians, businessmen and bureaucrats including the then finance minister, Haseeb Drabu, and his brother. It also includes prominent businessmen Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, who is known to have wielded influence in different state governments from time to time, and Mohd Shafi Pandit, former senior bureaucrat who finally headed the J&K Public Service Commission. Other top retired bureaucrats such as Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and Tanveer Jahan are also reportedly beneficiaries under the Act.

Not only individuals, political parties too appear to have benefited from the Act. The party headquarters of the regional National Conference at the 'Nawa-e-Subha' complex in Srinagar was constructed on state land after transferring its ownership to the trustees, and the Congress party owns one of the costliest pieces of real estate in the heart of Srinagar city under the name of the 'Khidmat Trust' whose ownership was transferred to the trustee under the Act. The National Conference headquarters, "Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan' in Jammu city also exists on state land transferred through controversial allotment made under the Roshni Act.