Govt amends J&K land ownership laws; 'unacceptable' says Omar Abdullah

The move has triggered an outcry from many in the northern state, with many taking to social media platforms to express their ire. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dubbed the amendments "unacceptable" and said that many of the "poorer small land holding owners will suffer".

"Unacceptable amendments to the land ownership laws of J&K. Even the tokenism of domicile has been done away with when purchasing non-agricultural land & transfer of agricultural land has been made easier. J&K is now up for sale," he added.

Citing a news report in a follow-up tweet, he added that it was "interesting" to note that the government had waited until the elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Leh had been concluded. The BJP had emerged as the party with a majority.

"Interesting that the Centre waited till the elections to LAHDC had concluded and the BJP had won a majority before putting Ladakh up for sale. This is what Ladakhis got for trusting the assurances of the BJP," Abdullah asserted.