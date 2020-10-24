Farooq Abdullah appointed People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration president, Mehbooba Mufti vice-president

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was on Saturday unanimously appointed as the president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti was chosen as the vice-president of the coalition of political parties from Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami is the convenor of the alliance and Sajad Lone of People's Conference has been named as the spokesperson.

Earlier on October 15, Farooq Abdullah announced the formation of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, after an all party meet at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir. The alliance included National Conference (NC), PDP, CPI(M), PC, JKPM & ANC.

The motive behind this alliance is to work towards restoring the special status of J&K after it was revoked in 2019.

On Saturday, the leaders met at the residence of Mehbooba Mufti for the first time after its formation and adopted the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as its symbol.

"It's not an anti-national Jamat, our aim is to ensure that the rights of people of J&K and Ladakh are restored. Attempts of dividing us in the name of religion will fail. It's not a religious fight," said Farooq Abdullah.

Abdullah said, "We are anti-BJP and that does not mean being anti-national." "Those who have been spreading propaganda that Gupkar alliance is anti-national are wrong. They (BJP) have harmed this country and its Constitution. We want the rights of the people of J&K to be returned. That is all. Their attempts to divide us on religion will fail," he added.

Besides, the alliance will come out with a document within a month on governance in Jammu and Kashmir over the past one year since the abrogation of Article 370, Sajad Lone said.

"The white paper will not be rhetoric. It will be based on facts and figures to present the reality to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and around the country... An impression is being given that all the corruption had happened in Jammu and Kashmir only," Lone added. "It'll be a tribute to people of J&K who are being slandered," he further said.