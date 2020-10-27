FPJ Archives: When Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession and J&K became part of India

"The mass infiltration of tribesmen drawn from distant areas of the N.W.F. Province coming regularly in motor trucks using Mansehra-Muzaffarbad road and fully armed with up-to-date weapons cannot possibly be done without the knowledge of the Provincial Government of the N.W.F. Province of the Government of Pakistan," noted an excerpt from a letter sent by the Maharaja to Lord Mountbatten, the former Governor General of India.

He had said that they had begun with the Poonch area, then infiltrated Sialkot and finally in mass in the area adjoining Hazara district on the Ramkote side. "The result has been that the limited number of troops at the disposal of the State had to be dispersed and thus had to face the enemy at several points simultaneously, so that it has become difficult to stop the wanton destruction of life and property and looting. The number of women who have been kidnapped and raped makes my heart bleed," he had written.

As the situation worsened, the people of Kashmir took up a stance, preparing to defend themselves. But the violent, horrifying onslaught would eventually become far too much to cope with.

"Pakistan Armed Desperadoes Raid Kashmir," read the front page headline of the Free Press Journal on October 27, 1947. As the first paragraph of the article explained, "A contingent of Afridis, soldiers of the pakistan Army who are on leave and "desperadoes" fully armed with modern weapons entered the Kashmir State on October 23 from Manshera-Ramkot side in about 100 trucks, according to Mr. RN Batra, Deputy Prime Minister of Kashmir, who is now in Delhi. Mr. Batra says these "invaders" have resorted to arson, murder and loot of non-Muslims."