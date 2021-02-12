FPJ Exclusive| Decision on opening of Chhattisgarh schools will be taken on Feb 13, says School Edu Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam

As a Minister what new steps do you have taken in the field of school education?

You know there is lesser admission in government schools. People wanted their children to get an education in English like the reputed private institutions. Even government staffs complained as there is no English School available in their area so transfer them into the city for the sake of their children's future. Therefore, the government has initially started 52 government English schools all supervised by District Collectors. We have planned to increase its number up to 100 in near future. Apart from it we are running Model Schools, Eklavya Vidyalays, free coaching and others for the school students.

What is the status of implementation of RTE in the state? How are you resolving the parent’s grievances towards fee hike by private educational institutions?

We are doing very well in implementation of the ‘Right To Education Act’ is concerned. Right now more than 2.5 lakh BPL students are reaping benefits from this scheme. We expect, against 81747 seats around 301316 students will apply for admission this time also. We have also made online payment to private schools. However, the number of students and seats vary every year. We have formed a special committee of experts, parents, representatives from school management and other stakeholders to monitor fee hike in schools so there is nothing to worry.