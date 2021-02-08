Chhattisgarh: Security forces demolish two Maoist camps in South Bastar, recover 1,214 spikes in Sukma

After getting vital inputs about heavy presence of Maoists guerrillas in the jungles of Takilod, Police Station limits Barsur-Bhairamgarh, and second in jungles of Peddagulur the joint security forces carried out operation and demolished the camps of DKZSC and TSC, the police said.

The camps were situated in the jungles of Takilor PS limits Barsur-Bhairamgarh and Pitta gillor limits and Basa Guda PS limits

After the camps were busted police recovered daily use materials, banned literature, IEDs, arms and ammunition including 04 IED's, 26 detonators and a bike Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P said to FPJ on phone.

The bike was recovered near Takilod naxal camp under suspicious circumstances. It had been seized. Initial investigation states that this bike is being used by Naxal cadres of PLGA Platoon No 16, the IG said.

During the operation, in the jungles of Peddagulur, Bijapur one STF jawan Mohan Nag lost his life IED trigger.

However, in another operation in Sukma police recovered huge cache spikes including 1,214 spikes, specially meant to harm security forces and villagers from Palamgur limits and Polampalli Police station limits.

In the last one and half month security forces busted eight Maoist camps, arrested 26 Maoists and recovered two Naxal bodies in Anti-Naxal operations, IG Bastar added.