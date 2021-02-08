ICICI Bank signs MoU with Chhattisgarh govt for digitization of data up to village panchayat level

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICICI Bank for digitalization of data and information up to village panchayat level across the state.

The MoU was signed in presence of state Panchayat Minister TS Singh Deo, Director Panchayat Mohammad Kaisar Abdul Haq and East Zone Chief of ICICI Bank Praveen Trivedi, an official press release said on Monday.

As pet the MoU, ICICI Bank will also work for developing IT infrastructure of Panchayati Raj Institutions in Chhattisgarh.

During the MoU signing event, Minister TS Singh Deo said: “Collection and digitization of information related to villages will enable us in getting swift feedback on government schemes from village level. Information like income, financial status, level of improvement from welfare schemes will enable us in making more relevant schemes."

He said that the state government is planning to pump in works worth Rs 70 lakh to 1 crore in every gram panchayat of Chhattisgarh. State government is working for financial empowerment of people.

Under the MoU, ICICI Bank will work for developing IT infrastructure at village level. The bank will collect, digitize and provide information about village Panchayat, rural families, their income, impact of government schemes in improving their lives.

During the occasion Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development department Prasanna R, and Chhattisgarh chief of ICICI Bank Ramakrishna Kumar and others were present.