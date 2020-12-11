FPJ Evening Brief: From farmer union moving SC to HM's action against attack on Nadda's convoy, here are top 5 stories of December 11, 2020

Here are the top 5 stories of December 11, 2020:

1. Bhartiya Kisan Union moves SC, wants 'arbitrary' farm laws scrapped

With the farmers' protest in and around Delhi against the recently enacted farm laws entering Day 16, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) today filed a petition in the Supreme Court and asked to quash the contentious farm laws.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union's petition, filed by its president Bhanu Pratap Singh, claimed that the three laws will make farmers "vulnerable to corporate greed". Calling them "arbitrary", the petition alleges that the laws were passed without adequate discussion.

The BKU also reiterated that the agitation would not be withdrawn till the three laws are repealed. "There is only one way to end the stand-off between the Centre and the farmers. Both have to back down. The Centre will have to repeal the laws and the farmers will go home," said BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, adding that they don't want the amendments suggested by the central government.

2. Home Ministry summons West Bengal chief secy, DGP after attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy

A day after BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in West Bengal, the Union Home Ministry today summoned the state's chief secretary and director general of police on December 14.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra have been called by the home ministry, an official said.

The chief secretary and DGP are expected to be asked to explain the law and order situation in West Bengal, the steps taken to prevent political violence and other crimes in the state, another official said.

The two top-most civil and police officers of West Bengal were called by the home ministry within hours of receiving a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the law and order situation in the state.

Dhankhar was asked to submit a report after Nadda's convoy was attacked on Thursday when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour to address a rally there yesterday.

3. Farmers' Protest: Will resign if unable to ensure MSP for farmers, says Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that he will resign from his post in the BJP-led state government if he is unable to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for the procurement of farmers' crops.

"Our party's national president already made it clear that MSP must be ensured to farmers. The written proposals given by the Central government to the protesting farmers include a provision for MSPs. I'll work to secure MSP for farmers as long as I am in power. I will resign from my post the day I am unable to fulfil the promise," said Chautala.

He also expressed hope that the deadlock between the farmers and the Central government will end soon and said he is constantly in touch with the Union Ministers regarding the issue.

4. 'We'll be happy if Sharad Pawar becomes UPA chairman': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Expressing confidence that Sharad Pawar is capable of taking a bigger national role, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut today said that they (Sena) will be happy if Sharad Pawar becomes UPA chairman.

"We'll be happy if Pawar sir becomes UPA chairman. But I've heard that he's personally refused it. We will support him if such a proposal comes to the fore officially. Congress is weak now so the opposition needs to come together & strengthen the UPA," Raut said.

This comes after several media reports claimed that Pawar may replace Congress president Sonia Gandhi as UPA chairperson. However, NCP has rubbished the 'unsubstantiated reports'. "The Nationalist Congress Party would like to clarify that there is no discussion within UPA partners regarding any such proposal," NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. "The reports appearing in the media seems to be have planted by vested interests to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers' agitation," he added.

5. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma passes fitness test; set to fly to Australia

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been declared fit by the physios at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his hamstring during the Indian Premier League.

The batsman had reached the NCA in Bengaluru on November 19 and was set to undergo a fitness test today.

"Rohit has cleared the fitness Test and will soon be flying out to Australia," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Rohit's fitness test took place under the supervision of NCA director Rahul Dravid, who was entrusted with the responsibility of giving him his fitness certificate.

As per the Australian government's rules, the star batsman will have to undergo a mandatory 14 days of hard quarantine before being able to train for the last two Tests in Sydney (Jan 7 to 11) and Brisbane (Jan 15 to 19).

Meanwhile, he is flying straight to Sydney and will get a week's training there.

(With input from agencies)