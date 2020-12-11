'We'll be happy if Sharad Pawar becomes UPA chairman': Sanjay Raut

Yesterday, when asked about speculation by a section of media that Pawar may replace Congress president Sonia Gandhi as UPA chairperson, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said," Politics is unpredictable. You never know what will happen next." Raut also said Pawar has "all the capabilities" to lead the country. "Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows "the pulse of the people", the Rajya Sabha member told reporters.

"The Shiv Sena extends good wishes to him," Raut said, referring to Pawar's upcoming birthday.

However, today, after NCP termed refuted the claims that Pawar may lead NCP, Sanjay Raut said, "I've heard that he's personally refused it. We will support him if such a proposal comes to the fore officially. Congress is weak now so the opposition needs to come together and strengthen the UPA."

(With inputs from ANI)