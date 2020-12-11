Amid ongoing protests, farmers' union moves SC seeking roll back of Farm Laws

On Friday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India and asked to quash three Farm Laws that was passed in the Parliament in September.

With the farmers' protest in and around Delhi against the recently enacted farm laws entering 16th day, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday reiterated that the agitation would not be withdrawn till the three Acts are repealed.

"There is only one way to end the stand-off between the Centre and the farmers. Both have to back down. The Centre will have to repeal the laws and the farmers will go home," said BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, adding that they don't want the amendments suggested by the central government.