Home Ministry summons West Bengal chief secy, DGP after BJP chief's convoy attack

The state Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal were called by the home ministry within hours of receiving a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the law and order situation in the state.

Dhankhar was asked to submit a report after Nadda's convoy was attacked on Thursday when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district to address a rally. Cars of several party leaders including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh which were part of the convoy were also damaged in the alleged attack.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had condemned the alleged attack on Nadda's convoy. He said the Central government is taking this attack "very seriously".

"Today, the National President of BJP JP Nadda was attacked in Bengal. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah tweeted.