Home Ministry summons West Bengal chief secy, DGP after BJP chief's convoy attack

A day after BJP president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday has summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state, reported news agency ANI.
The state Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal were called by the home ministry within hours of receiving a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the law and order situation in the state.
Dhankhar was asked to submit a report after Nadda's convoy was attacked on Thursday when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district to address a rally. Cars of several party leaders including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh which were part of the convoy were also damaged in the alleged attack.
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had condemned the alleged attack on Nadda's convoy. He said the Central government is taking this attack "very seriously".
"Today, the National President of BJP JP Nadda was attacked in Bengal. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah tweeted.
He added that the state had gone into an era of tyranny under the Trinamool Congress' rule and democratic values were being threatened in the state. "Bengal has gone into an era of tyranny, anarchy, and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner, in which political violence has been institutionalised and brought to the extreme within West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying for all those who believe in democratic values," he said in a subsequent tweet.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)