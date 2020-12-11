Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala says will resign if he cannot secure MSP for farmers

Even yesterday, Dushyant Chautala, speaking after an "informal meeting" of the state cabinet at his home, where he hosted a lunch for Chief Minister M L Khattar and other colleagues, said he will resign if the minimum support price (MSP) system is threatened.

"As long as I can assure the MSP to farmers, I am here. The day I am unable to do so, I will be the first to quit," he said.

The JJP leader has been under pressure from the opposition and some Haryana farmers to withdraw from the BJP-led government in the state.

Dushyant Chautala speaking earlier in the day yesterday when he broke his silence on the farmers' protest at Delhi's borders, said he was hopeful of farmers' unions withdrawing their agitation after the Centre offered to give written assurances on MSP and their other demands.

On open support by his own party MLAs for the protesting farmers, he said, "I am a farmer first, when did I deny that?" He said it is "our responsibility" that farmers get the right price for their produce and "we have been assuring that and will continue to do so".

When the BJP fell short of the majority by six seats in the 90-member House after the 2019 Assembly polls, it entered a post-poll alliance with JJP that had 10 MLAs, with Dushyant being named as the Deputy CM.