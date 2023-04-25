 Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal stalwart Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 95.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal stalwart Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 95.

Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials told PTI.

Badal was in the intensive care unit of the hospital where doctors had been closely monitoring his health condition.

Read Also
Ex-Punjab CM & SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored, says Hospital
article-image

Badal's health issues began last year

The five-time former chief minister of Punjab was hospitalised in June last year also following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he also underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups.

Badal tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. (With PTI inputs)

Read Also
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Mohali hospital, condition stable
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Don't leave same-sex marriage up to the Parliament, petitioners tell SC

Don't leave same-sex marriage up to the Parliament, petitioners tell SC

Modi in Kerala: From Vande Bharat to Water Metro and projects worth ₹3200 cr, here are the...

Modi in Kerala: From Vande Bharat to Water Metro and projects worth ₹3200 cr, here are the...

BJP demands Delhi CM Kejriwal’s resignation after TV channel claims he spent ₹45 crore on...

BJP demands Delhi CM Kejriwal’s resignation after TV channel claims he spent ₹45 crore on...

Isha teaches yoga to 2000 prisoners in a month

Isha teaches yoga to 2000 prisoners in a month