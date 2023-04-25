Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

File Photo

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal stalwart Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 95.

Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials told PTI.

Badal was in the intensive care unit of the hospital where doctors had been closely monitoring his health condition.

Badal's health issues began last year

The five-time former chief minister of Punjab was hospitalised in June last year also following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.



In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he also underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups.



Badal tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. (With PTI inputs)

