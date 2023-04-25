 Parkash Singh Badal death: Government declares two days of national mourning
Parkash Singh Badal death: Government declares two days of national mourning

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron, Parkash Singh Badal, has passed away at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

The veteran leader's demise has triggered an outpouring of grief across the political spectrum.

In a statement issued today, the Central Government has announced two days of national mourning to honor the contribution of Parkash Singh Badal to the country.

Five times Chief Minister

The veteran leader, who served as Punjab Chief Minister five times, was a towering figure in Indian politics and played a key role in shaping the state's political landscape.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal initiated several schemes and policies aimed at improving the lives of farmers, youth, and women in Punjab.

He also played a crucial role in the Green Revolution, which transformed Punjab into the breadbasket of India.

"Towering figure in Indian politics"

Parkash Singh Badal's passing is being mourned by political leaders across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, describing the veteran leader as a "towering figure in Indian politics."

article-image

