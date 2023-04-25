Tributes pour in as Parkash Singh Badal passes away: PM Modi call him 'Colossal figure in Indian politics, remarkable statesman' | Twitter

With the news of the demise of former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted at a private hospital in Mohali, reaction of various leaders started pouring in on social media with as they paid tribute to the veteran leader.

PM Modi calls Badal 'colossal figure in Indian politics'

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Badal and shared a picture with him calling him a 'colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman'.

The PM wrote, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times."

Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials told PTI.

Rajnath Singh pays tribute to badal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was regularly in touch with authorities regarding Badal's health remembered his political contributions as he paid tribute to 95-year-old Badal.

Singh wrote, "Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society. Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I’m deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!"

Other leaders condole death of Badal

INC state President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring paid his tribute to Badal calling him a stalwart of politics and an institution in himself, who inspired many generations of politicians.

Warring wrote, "Saddened by the passing away of stalwart of politics S. Parkash Singh Badal ji. He was an institution in himself & inspired many generations of politicians. His contribution to Punjab & Punjabiyat will remain inspirational. May Waheguru rest the departed soul in peace."

State BJP secretary Parminddar Singh Brar called Badal 'a Punjabi in every sense of the word and spirit'.

He wrote, "A Punjabi in every sense of the word and spirit - Sd. Prakash Singh Badal Ji would remain immortal in our hearts for what he has done for Punjab and Punjabis. My sincere condolences on his demise. Waheguru bless his soul."

MP Preneet Kaur extended her condolences over the passing of Parkash Singh Badal .

She wrote, "Extremely saddened to learn about the passing away of former CM S. Parkash Singh Badal ji. My heartfelt condolences are with @SukhbirBadal and the whole family in their time of grief. May Waheguru ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul."

Badal was in the intensive care unit of the hospital where doctors had been closely monitoring his health condition.

(with PTI inputs)