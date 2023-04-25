From peace talks to Punjab’s development: Parkash Singh Badal's long & illustrious career

Parkash Singh Badal, the patriarch of Shiromani Akali Dal, has had a long and illustrious political career spanning over six decades.

He served as the Chief Minister of Punjab for five terms and was one of the longest-serving chief ministers in the country.

Badal's long and illustrious career

Badal's career highlights include his role in the Green Revolution, his contribution to the development of Punjab, and his efforts to bring peace to the state.

Green Revolution

Badal played a crucial role in the Green Revolution, which transformed India from a food-deficit nation to a food-surplus one.

During his first term as Chief Minister of Punjab in the 1970s, Badal introduced new agricultural techniques and encouraged farmers to adopt modern farming practices.

This led to a significant increase in agricultural productivity, and Punjab became the country's breadbasket.

Development of Punjab

Badal's contribution to the development of Punjab is another significant career highlight.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, he focused on improving the state's infrastructure, education, and healthcare facilities. He initiated several projects to improve the state's road network, built new schools and colleges, and established medical colleges and hospitals.

Badal's efforts led to the overall development of Punjab, and the state became one of the most prosperous in the country.

Bringing peace to Punjab

Badal is also known for his efforts to bring peace to Punjab. During the 1980s and early 1990s, Punjab was gripped by militancy, and violence was rampant in the state.

Badal, who had always advocated for peaceful means to resolve issues, played a crucial role in bringing the violence to an end. He initiated talks with the militants and worked towards finding a peaceful solution to the problem.

His efforts, along with those of other political leaders and the security forces, led to the restoration of peace in the state.

Anandpur Sahib Resolution

Badal's other significant contributions include his role in the Anandpur Sahib Resolution, which sought greater autonomy for Punjab, and his efforts to promote Punjabi culture and language.

He has always been a staunch advocate for Punjabi and has worked towards preserving the state's rich cultural heritage.