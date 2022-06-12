e-Paper Get App

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Mohali hospital, condition stable

The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after he vomited.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 04:26 PM IST
Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal | File Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.

The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after he vomited. His condition is stated to be stable now.

The 94-year-old was admitted to the PGIMER here on June 6 after he complained of gastric-related problems. He was discharged the next day.

Earlier this year, Badal had contracted COVID-19. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up. He had undergone a cardiac and pulmonary check-up too.

Prior to this, Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The SAD patriarch had earlier been advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting COVID-19.

