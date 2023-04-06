 Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP after leaving Congress; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEx-Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP after leaving Congress; Watch

Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP after leaving Congress; Watch

Anil Antony was welcomed to the BJP by veteran leaders and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

Anil Antony, the son of former defence minister AK Antony, has joined the Bharatiye Janata Party after leaving the Congress this year.

Antony was welcomed to the BJP by veteran leaders and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

"Some people in Congress work for Parivaar; I will work for the nation.

"PM Modi has a strong vision, I want to contribute to national integration," Anil Antony said after joining BJP.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP after leaving Congress; Watch

Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP after leaving Congress; Watch

7 stunning images of the soon-to-be-inaugurated Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport

7 stunning images of the soon-to-be-inaugurated Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport

Bengaluru: Army colonel's brother beaten up for protesting loud music, succumbs; video of incident...

Bengaluru: Army colonel's brother beaten up for protesting loud music, succumbs; video of incident...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for baseless allegations against PM...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for baseless allegations against PM...

Karnataka Minister Munirathna booked for hate speech against Christians

Karnataka Minister Munirathna booked for hate speech against Christians