Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP after leaving Congress; Watch

Anil Antony, the son of former defence minister AK Antony, has joined the Bharatiye Janata Party after leaving the Congress this year.

Antony was welcomed to the BJP by veteran leaders and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

"Some people in Congress work for Parivaar; I will work for the nation.

"PM Modi has a strong vision, I want to contribute to national integration," Anil Antony said after joining BJP.

