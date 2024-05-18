UP: Man Fires Shot At Shopkeeper In Agra In Broad Daylight Over Personal Enimty; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

A man shot a shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh's Agra in broad daylight on Friday at around 10 am, said Agra police in a post on X on Saturday.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the shop and the footage is currently going viral on social media.

Reports suggest that the accused had a dispute with the shopkeeper and had threatened to shoot him dead if he did not give the desired extortion amount. The accused, identified as Shahrukh, is a history sheeter.

In the purported video of the incident which is doing rounds on social media, the victim, Aamir, a resident of Nagla Mewati can be seen sitting at the clothes shop when Shahrukh comes on a two-wheeler. Before Aamir could understand anything, Shahrukh fired at him. The bullet hit Aamir in the leg. Footage further shows that after hearing the sound of the gunshot, bystanders and other shopkeepers rushed to the scene and the accused Shahrukh ran away on the bike.

Watch the video:

Aamir’s father in a statement to the media said that Shahrukh had told his son that he would shoot him in 21 days. Aamir had complained about Shahrukh’s threat to the local police, but they did not pay any heed.

Aamir’s family members alleged that Shahrukh is a criminal and has been threatening people in the area. He had allegedly tried to shoot many people in the past as well and people are afraid of him, a reason that holds back people from filing a complaint against him.

As per reports, the police have admitted Aamir to the hospital and his condition is said to be stable. A team has been formed to arrest the absconding accused.

“Upon receiving information about a youth being shot in the leg in Nagla Mewati under Police Station Tajganj area, Tajganj Police Station immediately reached the spot and admitted the injured youth to the hospital. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab Shahrukh,” said Agra police in a post on X.