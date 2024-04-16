UP Shocker: Husband Murders Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Agra; Arrested

Agra Shocker: Nurse Stabbed To Death By Husband Over Suspicion Of Infidelity | Representative

Agra: In a shocking incident that has come to light from UP's Agra, a nurse was brutally stabbed multiple times and killed by her husband. The incident was reported in the intervening night between 15th & 16th April in the victim's flat in Saraswati Vihar Colony of Sadar police station area of ​​Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Local media reports suggest that the accused had since long been suspecting that his wife was having extra-marital affair. The duo would get into frequent fight on the same issue.

Police said that the accused had planned the murder meticulously. On Monday night, the accused sent his three children to stay over somewhere else that night and then killed his wife at 3 am on Tuesday. What was even more shocking was that he lied down besides the dead body through the night. It is not clear yet whether who informed the police in the morning, however as soon as the police were alerted, they sprung into action and arrested the accuse. Manju Gola, resident of Rambagh, Etmaddaula, was married to Govind Moti, resident of Saraswati Vihar Colony, about 14 years ago. Manju Gola worked as a Nurse in a private hospital. Govind is a professional photographer.

This is not the first case which has sent shock waves across Agra. On March 31st, a woman in Agra had placed a bounty of Rs 50,000 on her WhatsApp status for the killing of her husband. The incident pertains to the area under the Bah police station. After seeing his wife's WhatsApp status, the husband was terrified and lodged a complaint with the police, alleging threats against him and also accusing his wife's friend.