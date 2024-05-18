Faizabad Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

Faizabad is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Faizabad Lok Sabha Seat will go for polling on May 20, during the phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Faizabad includes Ayodhya city And Faizabad city and has five vidhan sabha segments namely- Dariyabad, Radauli, Milkipur, Bikapur, Ayodhya. Milkipur seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.

Key issues and key contenders

Among the list of candidates, Sacchidanand Pandey from Bahujan Samaj Party , Lallu Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party and Awadhesh Prasad from Samajwadi Party are the key candidates. All eyes will be on Faizabad Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh this Lok Sabha Battle.

In the back drop of the huge Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya, Faizabad Lok Sabha seat has become very important seat as far as Uttar Pradesh's political dynamics is concerned. At present this seat is held by BJP, however, with the SP-BSP alliance, it is not going to be a cake walk for the BJP this year in Faizabad. BJP's Lallu Singh is eying a win for the third time.

Previous Lok Sabha Election Results

In 2019, 13 candidates were in the fray from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat. Lallu Singh fought the elections on a BJP ticket and SP's Anand Sen fought the battle on behalf of SP-BSP alliance. Nirmal Khatri was nominated by Congress. 61.02% voting was recorded in Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019. BJP's Lallu Singh won the Faizabad Lok Sabha Elections 2019 securing 529,021 votes.

BSP's Anand Sen Yadav was the runner-up. In 2014 too, BJP's Lallu Singh had emerged victorious securing 529,021 votes. In 2009, INC's Nirmal Khatri won the elections securing 211,543 votes. SP's Mitrasen was the runner-up.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.