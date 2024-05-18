'Government Must Pursue All Possible Legal Avenues Against Prajwal,' Former PM HD Deve Gowda Breaks Silence On Grandson's Sex Tapes Scandal

Former PM HD Deve Gowda |

Bengaluru: In his first public statement regarding the ongoing sex abuse scandal allegedly implicating his family members, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, backed the legal action against his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Speaking to reporters the former PM, who turned 91 on Saturday, asserted that "justice must prevail according to the law of the land". However, he vehemently alleged that the "cases brought against his son, Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, were manufactured to target him".

Arrest & Bail Of HD Revanna

Deve Gowda's remarks come in the wake of HD Revanna's recent arrest on May 4 in connection with an alleged abduction case, which occurred at the former Prime Minister's residence. HD Revanna was subsequently released on bail on May 14.

Addressing the media, Deve Gowda clarified, "HD Kumaraswamy has already spoken on behalf of our family and party regarding the allegations against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna. The government must pursue all possible legal avenues against Prajwal Revanna. However, it is evident that the cases against HD Revanna were orchestrated to target him."

Despite refraining from naming specific individuals, Deve Gowda echoed Kumaraswamy's criticism of the state government and Congress leader DK Shivakumar, hinting at broader involvement in the scandal. He asserted,

"Many individuals are implicated in this case. It is essential that all those involved are held accountable, and justice is delivered to all the women who have been victimized."

The former Prime Minister's comments shed light on the complexities surrounding the scandal, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation and adherence to legal procedures to ensure justice for all parties involved. Earlier on May 6, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had urged the centre to help the Karnataka SIT team in its investigation by helping bring Prajwal Revanna to India from abroad.

"The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the allegations of sexual assault against MP Prajwal Revanna will conduct an independent and impartial investigation in which the state government will not interfere even a single inch.... The success of the SIT investigation is now entirely dependent on the cooperation of the Central Government. The central government should cooperate in bringing the accused Prajwal Revanna, who is said to be abroad, to India," the Karnataka CM said.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, are facing a probe by an SIT constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.