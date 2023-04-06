BS Yeddiyurappa on Kiccha Sudeep supporting BJP: He is a popular star, will help party

BS Yeddiyurappa (left) and Kiccha Sudeep (right) |

A day after Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep said that he will be supporting his friends from the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Karnataka Polls 2023, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the actor's support will help.

According to TV reports, Yediyurappa said that Sudeep is a popular actor and loved by the public and his support will aid the BJP in upcoming elections.

Karnataka will go under polls on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited