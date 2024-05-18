Narasapuram Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates & Previous Results

Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency is one of the twenty-five lok sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh in India. Seven assembly contituencies namely Achanta, Palaollu, Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Undi, Tanuku and Tadepalligudem come under it.

Total 21 candidates are in fray for Lok Sabha elections from Narasapuram contituency.

The voting in Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat concluded in the fourth phase of general elections on May 13 along with along with other 24 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Previous election results

In 2019, YSRCP's Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju emerged as the winner from the constituency with a margin of over 31,000 votes. TDP candidate Vetukuri Venkata Siva Rama Raju was the runner-up with over 4,15,00 votes.

2019 Lok Sabha Election Result, Narasapuram | Source: ECI

In 2014, Gokaraju Ganga Raju of BJP defeated YSRCP's Vanka Ravindranath by a margin of over 85,000 votes.

Candidates

BJP has named its Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma as its candidate from the constituency while YSRCP, the ruling party in the state has fielded Guduri Guduri Umabala. Congress has given ticket to KBR Naidu.

Other candidates vying for the seat include Sirra Raju from BSP, Olety Nagendra Krishna of Jaibhim Rao Bharat Party, Ganji Purnima of Republican Party of India (A) and Manne Leela Rama Narendra of JPyramid Party of India.

The major political parties in the state are the ruling YSR Congress, NDA constituents including Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP, as well as Congress. Rest are indipendent candidates.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.