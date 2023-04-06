Karnataka polls: Congress releases second list of 41 candidates, marks one seat for Sarvodaya

Karnataka Assembly elections: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates | PTI

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates for the next-month Karnataka assembly elections and also marked a seat for regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

The Congress has marked the Melukote assembly constituency for Darshan Puttannaiah of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

142 candidates finalised

It has so far finalised 142 candidates for the polls. The first list of 100 candidates was released earlier.

The candidates were finalised at a meeting of the Central Election Committee headed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and top party leaders from Karnataka, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah, state chief DK Shivakumar and All India Congress Committee in-charge for the state, Randeep Surjewala, were present at the meeting.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power.

Congress releases second list of 42 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/wzpumgNTf3 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023