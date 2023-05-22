First session of 16th Karnataka Assembly begins with new MLAs taking oath

The first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly began with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, eight Cabinet ministers and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and newly-elected MLAs taking oath as members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to RV Deshpande as pro-tem speaker of the House at the Raj Bhavan. Deshpande is the seniormost and 9-term member of the House. Later, he chaired the session.

All 224 MLAs to take oath in 3 days

Deshpande said all the 224 newly-elected MLAs will take oath during the 3-day session, which would also see the election of a new speaker.

“We all have been elected and come here with the blessings of the people of Karnataka. There are some senior leaders, and I can also see some new faces. We have to put efforts for the all-round development of the state. Despite political differences, for the sake of the state’s progress and growth, we will all have to work together to build a model Karnataka, which is prosperous, where all sections of people live in peace and harmony,” said the pro tem speaker.

Over 100 MLAs took oath and exchanged greetings with Deshpande, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Bommai.

