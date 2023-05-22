WATCH: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar meets former CM Basvaraj Bommai at State Assembly

On Monday, newly-sworn Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met former CM Basvaraj Bommai at the State Assembly in Bengaluru. The session by the recently elected Congress government started today.

Assembly session begins today

The Assembly session will be convened for three days from May 22, during which the newly elected MLAs will be administered oath, and a new Speaker will be elected, the party stated earlier.

"We are calling the Assembly session for three days -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we are requesting the Governor, because the new Assembly has to be constituted before May 24. Senior most MLA R V Deshpande has been requested to be the Protem Speaker, to administer oaths to MLAs," Siddaramaiah told media.

Swearing ceremony took place on May 20

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress president D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers today, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Karnataka elections

Karnataka elections were held on May 10 and the results were announced three days later on May 13.

The results recorded the victory of Congress in the southern state. Congress won more than 130 out of 224 state assembly seats while it needed a minimum of 113 seats to claim majority and form the government.

