Siddaramaiah sworn in as CM of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar as Deputy CM in Bengaluru stadium | ANI

In a momentous event that captured the attention of the entire state, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar took oath today in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, marking the beginning of a new era in Karnataka's political landscape. With Siddaramaiah assuming the role of Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as the Deputy Chief Minister, hopes were high for transformative and inclusive governance.

The ceremony was attended by several top politicians like PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, actor-politician Kamal Hasan, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, so on and so forth.

The crowd's energy was palpable as they erupted in cheers as Siddaramaiah began taking his oath.

Siddaramaiah's swearing-in as Chief Minister

Under the azure sky, a massive gathering witnessed Siddaramaiah take the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as the veteran leader pledged to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and development for all citizens of the state. Siddaramaiah's reputation for championing social welfare and his astute leadership qualities had propelled him to this esteemed position.

DK Shivakumar's ascendancy as Deputy Chief Minister

At the same ceremony, DK Shivakumar assumed the mantle of Deputy Chief Minister. Known for his dynamic approach and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, Shivakumar's elevation to this crucial role came after a high voltage political drama.

Siddaramaiah & DKS spar to become the next CM

Congress swept Karnataka with a massive majority of 136 seats in the polls held on May 10. Since the result was declared on May 13, all eyes were set on the grand old party who was yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate that had two strong contenders--Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

While the veteran Congress is a mass leader, DKS is known as the troubleshooter and with neither of them initially budging , things had started looking difficult for the party. However, DK Shivakumar eventually assented to the conditions put forth by top party leaders for the "greater good".

