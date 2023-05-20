Congress releases 1st list of Karnataka 8 Cabinet min ahead of swearing-in ceremony; includes Priyank Kharge, Lingayat leader | PTI

Congress has released its first list of Karnataka cabinet ministers on Saturday, just hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Names of MLAs announced as cabinet ministers

The first list of cabinet ministers consists of 8 names. Prominent leaders which are elected as cabinet ministers by the party are Dr DG Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Kharge confirmed 8 MLAs will take oath today

Earlier in the morning, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed to the media that 8 MLAs will take oath along with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister in the swearing-in ceremony today.

"Today is the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and eight MLAs who will take oath as the ministers (in the state cabinet), everyone is attending it. I am going for the same. It is a matter of delight that a new and strong Congress government has come to power in Karnataka. This will benefit Karnataka and it is creating a good environment in the country," said Kharge while talking to the media.

The oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm today in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah announced as CM by party heads after week long suspense

Congress on Thursday announced that party leader Siddaramaiah will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar will be his sole Deputy Chief Minister. Shivakumar will also remain as the Congress' Karnataka Pradesh chief till the Lok Sabha polls said at the party's headquarters here.

Both deserve to become CM: KC Venugopal

Crediting the party's emphatic victory in Karnataka to the people of the State, Venugopal said that both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar deserve to become the chief ministers.